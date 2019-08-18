Government to clarify on applicability of FDI policy on digital media
Updated : August 18, 2019 12:26 PM IST
The present FDI policy is silent on the fast-growing digital media segment.
In the print media sector, 26 percent FDI is allowed through government approval route.
Similarly, 49 percent FDI is permitted in broadcasting content services through government approval route.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more