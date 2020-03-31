  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty opens above 8,500
Asia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 75.52 against dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Government to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in first half of FY21: DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

Updated : March 31, 2020 07:17 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her budget for 2020-21 pegged gross borrowing in the new financial year at Rs 7.8 lakh crore, higher than Rs 7.1 lakh crore estimated in the current fiscal.
Presenting Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman had said net market borrowing for the year 2019-20 would be Rs 4.99 lakh crore and for the year 2020-21, it would be Rs 5.36 lakh crore.
The government raises funds from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

More Budget Stories Coverage

Centre to give states Rs 42,000 crore from FY21 budget to fight coronavirus outbreak

Centre to give states Rs 42,000 crore from FY21 budget to fight coronavirus outbreak

Increasing student inflows boost demand for housing in Pune, Bengaluru, and NCR, says report

Increasing student inflows boost demand for housing in Pune, Bengaluru, and NCR, says report

TDS trouble: How the new tax on mutual funds affects small investors

TDS trouble: How the new tax on mutual funds affects small investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement