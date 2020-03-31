Economy
Government to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in first half of FY21: DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty
Updated : March 31, 2020 07:17 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her budget for 2020-21 pegged gross borrowing in the new financial year at Rs 7.8 lakh crore, higher than Rs 7.1 lakh crore estimated in the current fiscal.
Presenting Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman had said net market borrowing for the year 2019-20 would be Rs 4.99 lakh crore and for the year 2020-21, it would be Rs 5.36 lakh crore.
The government raises funds from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.