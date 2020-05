In the last tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced additional Rs 40,000 crore increase in allocation for National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to provide employment boost.

Announcing fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Sitharaman said the allocation for MGNREGS is being increased by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 cr budgeted earlier.

This move will help generate nearly 300 crore person days in total, said Sitharaman.

She said the government will also provide work to the migrant workers during the monsoon season as well.

"There will be a curation of larger number of durable and livelihood assets including water conservation assets. This will boost the rural economy through higher production, added Sitharaman.