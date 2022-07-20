Government slashes windfall tax on domestic refineries

The government on Wednesday reduced the windfall tax — a higher tax rate on sudden big profits which is levied on a particular company or industry — on crude, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), petrol and diesel exports.

The windfall tax on crude oil was slashed from Rs 23,250/tonne to Rs 17,000/tonne. The export duty on diesel was cut from Rs 13/litre to Rs 10/litre and from Rs 6/litre to Rs 4/litre. The export duty on petrol was entirely scrapped.

The new rates will be effective from Wednesday, July 20.

In the notification, the Central Government said, "on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do, hereby exempts the excisable goods, when exported from units located in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ)."

The government had earlier on July 1 imposed a Rs 6 per litre tax on the export of petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and a Rs 13 per litre tax on the export of diesel. Additionally, it levied a Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically.