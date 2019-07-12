Economy

Government seeks to raise Rs 3.25 lakh crore from stake sales in state firms over five years

Updated : July 12, 2019 03:52 PM IST

The government has plans to raise as much as Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the next five years by reducing its stakes in some large state-owned firms to 40 percent.

Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget announced that the government will look to reduce direct controlling stakes in some state-run firms on a case-by-case basis.