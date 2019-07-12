In association with
Government seeks to raise Rs 3.25 lakh crore from stake sales in state firms over five years

Updated : July 12, 2019 03:52 PM IST

The government has plans to raise as much as Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the next five years by reducing its stakes in some large state-owned firms to 40 percent.
Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget announced that the government will look to reduce direct controlling stakes in some state-run firms on a case-by-case basis.
The plan will open up a steady stream of state companies to greater private investment, and target the kind of annual divestment revenue that will be crucial to meet fiscal deficit targets.
cnbc two logos
