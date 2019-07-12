Government seeks information from Sebi on FPI origins, says report

The government has asked the market regulator Sebi to provide information on the origins of those foreign portfolio investors (FPI) that use the trust structure and the assets that they manage, The Economic Times reported citing a person familiar with the development.

The Sebi, which regulates FPIs, has also asked the custodians to provide the tax liability details of trusts, companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) - employed by FPIs, the report said.

“Custodians have provided all the information that was sought from them except for the tax part, which they said they don’t have,” the official told ET.

In her maiden budget last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an increase in the surcharge on high-income earning foreign individuals and associations of persons (AoPs).