Economy
Government seeks information from Sebi on FPI origins, says report
Updated : July 12, 2019 10:22 AM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which regulates FPIs, has also asked the custodians to provide the tax liability details of trusts, companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) - employed by FPIs, the report said citing the source.
In her maiden budget last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an increase in the surcharge on high-income earning foreign individuals and associations of persons (AoPs).
