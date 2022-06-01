Government says economy will see moderate to high growth this fiscal

According to Budget estimates, the nominal GDP is estimated at Rs258 lakh crore. This was based on a 11.1 percent growth over last year's base of Rs232 lakh crore.

The government is comfortably placed in its fiscal position and this can play out in a big way in the upcoming months in case inflation does not reduce.

According to Budget estimates, the nominal GDP is estimated at Rs 258 lakh crore. This was based on a 11.1 percent growth over last year's base of Rs 232 lakh crore.

The Rs232 lakh crore base has now been revised upwards, and is now Rs236 lakh crore. So even if the nominal GDP estimate of Rs 258 lakh crore remains unchanged, the government needs just a 9.5 percent GDP growth rate to reach that amount against an original estimate of 11.1 percent.

If the government decides to stick to the 11.1 percent estimate it had in mind, then on a higher base of Rs 236 lakh crore, it will reach Rs 262 lakh crore in terms of nominal GDP, which means it will expand exponentially.

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, said that the underlying momentum of the economy remains good because contact services are returning, air travel is picking up, etc.

"So by and large, under the circumstances with so many global headwinds, the economy remains reasonably strong and poised to deliver to moderate to high growth in the 2022-23 financial year," he said.

Ajay Seth, Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs, said the estimates have come up and 8.7 percent is a very credible growth. "These numbers are reflecting that all sectors of the economy are now above the pre-pandemic levels and the growth momentum even in the sectors that are just above the pre-pandemic levels has been very positive," he said, adding that in the Budget they had assumed 7.5 percent GDP and everyone was questioning that. "So that number seems do-able," he said.