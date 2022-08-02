    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Government revises windfall tax, big boost for ATF & diesel exports

    Government revises windfall tax, big boost for ATF & diesel exports

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
    The government on Tuesday revised the windfall tax on crude, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and diesel exports.

    The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday revised the windfall tax — a higher tax rate on sudden big profits which is levied on a particular company or industry — on crude oil, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and diesel exports.
    The windfall tax on crude oil has been revised from Rs 17,000 per tonne to Rs 17,750 per tonne. The export duty on diesel had been cut from Rs 11 per litre to Rs 5 per litre. Interestingly, the export duty on ATF was entirely scrapped. However, on the export of petrol, the Nil duty has been continued.
    The new rates will be effective from midnight of August 2.
    A windfall tax is a one-off tax imposed by a government on a company. When a company benefits from something that they are not responsible for, the financial gain that ensues is called windfall profits.
    Governments, typically, levy a one-time tax over and above the normal rates of tax on such profits, and that is called windfall tax.
    India imposed windfall taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that taxes super normal profits of energy companies. But international oil prices have cooled since then, eroding profit margins at both oil producers and refiners.
    (This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
