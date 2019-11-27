#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Government proposes to make 14-day prior notice mandatory for employees to go on strike

Updated : November 27, 2019 05:52 PM IST

Noting that the government is bringing reforms in labour laws, the minister said as part of that, it is clubbing 44 labour laws into four codes.
He also informed that according to a 2016 survey, there are 10 crore migrant workers in the country which is around 20 percent of the labour force.
