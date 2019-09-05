Government plans to tweak divestment norms to expedite strategic sale of PSUs

The Narendra Modi government is mulling to tweak some policy changes to expedite public-sector strategic stake sale. Changes in the divestment policy are being considered to enable transparency and faster approvals for the sale of government stake.

â€œThe new policy will empower Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to be the main authority on all decisions relating to the strategic sale," said a government official on a condition of anonymity.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the new policy will also open up possibilities for roadshows and union cabinet nod on key changes to expedite the strategic stake sale of PSUs is expected soon.

Government officials privy to information have told CNBC-TV18 that Container Corporation of India, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML, Hindustan Copper and Bharat Gold could be the early contenders for strategic sale.

Government has already given the in-principle nod for 23 PSUs for strategic sale and has a divestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for FY20.