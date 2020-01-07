Government plans to cut spending to curb deficit; may hurt growth
Updated : January 07, 2020 07:12 AM IST
Asia’s third-largest economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in over six years because of lack of private investment, could be hurt further if the government cuts spending.
But with a revenue shortfall of about 2.5 trillion rupees, the government has little choice to keep its deficit within “acceptable limits”, an official said,
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more