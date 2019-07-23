#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Government plans to accelerate 33 central schemes to eradicate poverty by 2022

Updated : July 23, 2019 12:41 PM IST

According to the sources, the government is considering speeding up the pace of schemes focusing on rural poverty like Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan held in 2018 which helped saturate over 50,000 villages in record 82 days.
The 33 central government scheme will range from immunisation of infants to death insurance.
This strategy is part of eradicating poverty by 2022, the year India completes 75 years of independence.
