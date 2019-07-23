Government plans to accelerate 33 central schemes to eradicate poverty by 2022
Updated : July 23, 2019 12:41 PM IST
According to the sources, the government is considering speeding up the pace of schemes focusing on rural poverty like Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan held in 2018 which helped saturate over 50,000 villages in record 82 days.
The 33 central government scheme will range from immunisation of infants to death insurance.
This strategy is part of eradicating poverty by 2022, the year India completes 75 years of independence.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more