Government plans to accelerate 33 central schemes to eradicate poverty by 2022

The government is looking at mobilising at least 33 central schemes directed for the underprivileged to alleviate poverty from India by 2022, sources told CNBC-TV18.

According to the sources, the government is considering speeding up the pace of schemes focusing on rural poverty like Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan held in 2018 which helped saturate over 50,000 villages in record 82 days, with seven flagship pro-poor schemes — Ujjwala, Saubhagaya, Ujala, Jan Dhan, Jeevan Jyoti Bima, Suraksha Bima and Mission Indra-Dhanush.

Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, while replying to a query in the Parliament recently, said, " I am not in favour of continuing MNREGS forever because it is for the poor and the government wants to eradicate poverty from India and is working in this direction."

The 33 central government scheme will range from immunisation of infants to death insurance, touching nutrition, education, skill development, jobs to bank accounts, public distribution system, linking beneficiaries under Aadhar, providing employment, power connection, piped water, sanitation, affordable medicines, rural housing, rural roads among others.

This strategy is part of eradicating poverty by 2022, the year India completes 75 years of independence.

"33 schemes will have a multi-dimensional impact on the beneficiaries living below the poverty line. The idea is to focus on each and every member and kind of schemes which can be offered to the underprivileged. Fast-paced implementation like Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan will ensure India is poverty-free by 2022," one of the sources said, on the condition of anonymity.

Recently, the United Nations (UN) lauded India for lifting 271 million people out of poverty in the last 10 years.

As per the United Nations, 21.92 percent of India's total population lives under the national poverty level, and over 224 million Indians live below the international poverty level of $1.90 a day.