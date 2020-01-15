Government plans restrictions on imports of products under 'others' category to avoid misue
Updated : January 15, 2020 08:53 PM IST
Goyal said India is facing a "big" problem in the country's imports of a category called "others" and in that category, all sorts of stuff is being imported into the country.
He said that importers will have to approach the ministry to take a special licence for that import without which "you cannot import any product in the others category".
