Government plans quarterly, half-yearly financial statement reporting norm for unlisted companies
Updated : January 06, 2020 08:06 AM IST
The corporate affairs ministry is looking at introducing provisions in the companies law that would require unlisted firms to furnish financial statements every three months or six months.
The aim is to have updated financial details about systemically-important companies that are not listed, the official told PTI.
