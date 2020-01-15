#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Government plans new law to protect foreign investment amidst economic slowdown

Updated : January 15, 2020 06:45 PM IST

In a 40-page initial draft, the finance ministry has proposed appointing a mediator and setting up fast-track courts to settle disputes between investors and the government.
India is entangled in more than 20 such overseas arbitration cases, brought by companies including Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Nissan Motor Co for disputes over retrospective tax claims and breach of contracts.
