Government plans debt waiver for 'small distressed borrowers' under insolvency law

Updated : August 18, 2019 01:21 PM IST

The proposed waiver would be offered as part of 'Fresh Start' provisions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said discussions have been held with the microfinance industry regarding criteria for the proposed waiver.
He emphasised that the waiver -- as part of individual insolvency -- would be for the most distressed within the EWS.
