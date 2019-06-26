Government pays back Rs 25 crore to some IL&FS lenders, says report

The crisis in IL&FS is now making a direct impact on the government’s purse. The government, reported The Economic Times, has paid back some of the IL&FS lenders including the ADB.

The government, the report said, dished out Rs 25 crore to Asian Development Bank (ADB) and German development bank KfW on sovereign guarantees issued on behalf of IL&FS. Further, it is expected to pay another Rs 250 crore on behalf of the IL&FS, the report added.

“The government has paid Rs 25 crore — $3 million to ADB and $1.2 million to KfW that was due by the end of last financial year from its contingency funds,” a source was quoted as saying in the report. “We are working with the board to resolve this issue in the coming months,” the person added.

According to the ET sources, the payments were made between October 2018 and March 2019 after IL&FS defaulted on loan repayments.