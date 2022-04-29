Government to import over 5 lakh tonnes of soymeal to bail out poultry industry

The Centre has allowed imports of an extra 5.5 lakh tonnes of genetically modified (GM) soymeal, according to a government order seen by Reuters, to help the poultry industry reeling from a surge in prices of animal feed. The shipments need to be imported before September 30, according to the order.

The Centre had last August relaxed import rules to allow the first shipments of 12 lakh tonnes of GM soymeal to help the poultry industry after animal feed prices tripled in a year to a record high.

Traders managed to sign deals to import only about 6.5 lakh tonnes of soymeal against the permitted 12 lakh before the deadline for overseas purchases expired on October 31, 2021.

Now, the government has allowed traders to import the remainder 5,50,000 tonnes of GM soymeal.

Late last year, the All India Poultry Breeders Association had asked the government to allow imports of 550,000 tonnes of the feedstuff.

Opposing the permission to import more GM soymeal, the Soybean Processors Association of India said the government should not allow any lab-altered feedstuff, as the country does not let farmers grow any GM food products.