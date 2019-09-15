Government mulls measures to improve financial health of STC
Updated : September 15, 2019 03:59 PM IST
The measures, which are under consideration, include the provision of adequate time for STC to repay bank loans and sale of immovable assets.
As per the proposal, STC could be given a five-year time for repayment of Rs 500 crore.
