English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Government mulls exploring newer markets for exports to curtail current account deficit

economy | IST

Government mulls exploring newer markets for exports to curtail current account deficit

Profile image
By Abhimanyu Sharma   Jan 16, 2023 11:46 PM IST (Published)
Mini

With current account deficit (CAD) spiking to 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter and exports declining 12 percent in December, the government is working on measures to boost exports to newer markets and check the imports of Chinese goods.

With the current account deficit (CAD) spiking to 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter and exports declining 12 percent in December, the government is working on measures to boost exports to newer markets and check the imports of Chinese goods.

Recommended Articles

View All
'People crying in office', 'trauma of losing the first job', Amazon employees describe situation amidst layoff

'People crying in office', 'trauma of losing the first job', Amazon employees describe situation amidst layoff

IST5 Min(s) Read

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

IST11 Min(s) Read

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

IST2 Min(s) Read

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read


CNBC-TV18 learns that India is aiming to increase its exports to countries which are experiencing growth like Brazil. India is also looking to add more geographies to its export list as several key nations to which exports used to take place earlier are experiencing a slowdown.
The possibility of a rise in electronics exports to Russia is also being looked at due to a huge demand for Indian electronics in that country.
Government sources have indicated that under-invoicing and import of sub-standard goods from China continues to remain a cause of concern. Hence action is being taken by the customs and revenue department in this regard.
Also Read: Budget could unveil strategy to curb increasing current account deficit
The government is looking at domestic production, food stock and market availability before pushing for any food exports.
All government departments are ensuring ample availability of wheat stock and any clearance for the export of wheat will only come after several government departments reach a consensus about ample domestic availability of wheat.
Last year the export of wheat was heavily regulated by the government after crops had failed in various parts of North India due to a severe heat wave.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
X