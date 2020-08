After launching production linked incentive (PLI) schemes for electronics, pharma, medical equipments, the government is now discussing similar PLI schemes for more sectors.

"Discussions are going on between the Finance Ministry, Niti Aayog and line ministries and soon as the contours get finalized, the schemes will be sent for a cabinet nod for a formal announcement,” sources told CNBC-TV18.

Some of the sectors, where a PLI scheme could be announced soon include chemicals, fertilizers, solar equipments, including solar cells and panels, power equipments manufacturing, electric vehicle components, batteries and auto parts and components, sources said.

Stakeholders will also be asked for their views and inputs to ensure that schemes take off immediately with the launch, they said.

The aim behind coming up with more PLI schemes is to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and to ensure that India becomes self-reliant and imports are reduced drastically.