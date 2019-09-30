Government may seek Rs 30,000 crore interim dividend from RBI
Updated : September 30, 2019 09:08 AM IST
Government finances have come under pressure due to moderation in revenue collection and a slew of measures taken to lift growth from a six-year low of 5 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
In the past, the government has taken the route of seeking interim dividend from the RBI to balance its account.
