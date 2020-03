The central government is unlikely to pare its stake in key power companies like NTPC, PFC and PowerGrid below 51 percent, a government official told CNBC-TV18, saying the Ministry of Finance shared the concerns of the Ministry of Power.

“Concerns were on the impact on bonds raised by these companies with a condition that GoI stake in these companies shall not go below 51 percent, besides their strategic importance,” the official said.

At present, the government holds 54.14 percent in NTPC, 54.96 percent in PowerGrid and 55.99 percent in PFC.

If the government reduces its shareholding to below 51 percent in any central public sector enterprise (CPSE), the companies will lose the CPSE tag, and along with that the government guarantee on their bond issuances.

In the July Budget the government for the first time announced its intent to go below 51 percent in CPSEs on a case to case basis, but while retaining management control through cross-holdings in other government-owned entities like LIC, SBI and other public sector banks and financial institutions.

However, there is no clarity yet on how the government will continue to retain management control in this manner, if its direct stake falls below 51 percent. Till this issue is addressed, none of the CPSEs with big bond issuances are likely to agree to the government diluting stake below 51%.

Officials told CNBCTV18 that the government may move “cautiously” on this proposal, and may initially select those CPSEs which have a lesser strategic importance and lower debt. In such companies, maintaining direct government shareholding at 51 percent may not be mandatory.

Government stake dilution to below 51 percent in each of such CPSEs will still need the approval of the Cabinet and the Finance Minister-led Group of Ministers.