cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Business

Government may introduce one-time amnesty scheme to resolve old income tax cases, says report

Updated : July 16, 2019 10:50 AM IST

The proposed plan will help reduce the volume of tax litigations significantly and also help taxpayers spend their time and effort on more productive matters, the report said.
Further, the report added, the move will also make India a more business-friendly nation.
Government may introduce one-time amnesty scheme to resolve old income tax cases, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV