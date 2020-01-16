Government may increase customs duty on toys, certain paper, footwear products in Budget 2020
Updated : January 16, 2020 08:27 PM IST
For new pneumatic tyres of rubber, it has proposed to hike customs duty to 40 percent from the current 10-15 percent.
Similarly, on footwear and related products, the ministry has suggested increase in duty to 35 percent from the current 25 percent.
The ministry has proposed to increase import duty on wooden furniture to 30 percent from the current 20 percent.
