Government likely to receive first tranche of RBI surplus by December
Updated : August 16, 2019 05:39 PM IST
The six-member panel led by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan has finalised its report which is likely to be submitted to the RBI central board meeting later this month for discussion and approval.Â
Direct tax collections have grown only by 9.7 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, against the Budget projection of 18.6 per cent over the actual figures of 2018-19.Â
Growth in GST collection till July has been only 9 percent as against 18 per cent estimated in the Union Budget.
