Economy
Government likely to put 35% minimum shareholding rule for listed entities on hold
Updated : August 02, 2019 06:40 PM IST
Stock markets fell sharply when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the proposal to raise the minimum public shareholding in companies to 35 percent from 25 percent in a budget speech last month.
The government is also looking at a number of other issues such as foreign portfolio investors' tax concerns.
