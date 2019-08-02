#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Government likely to put 35% minimum shareholding rule for listed entities on hold

Updated : August 02, 2019 06:40 PM IST

Stock markets fell sharply when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the proposal to raise the minimum public shareholding in companies to 35 percent from 25 percent in a budget speech last month.
The government is also looking at a number of other issues such as foreign portfolio investors' tax concerns.
Government likely to put 35% minimum shareholding rule for listed entities on hold
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Marico expects its new food business to generate Rs 3-4 crore revenue per month by the end of FY20

Marico expects its new food business to generate Rs 3-4 crore revenue per month by the end of FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV