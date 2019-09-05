Government likely to miss fiscal deficit target amid pressure for more stimulus
Updated : September 05, 2019 09:33 AM IST
India is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year, despite receiving an additional dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), five government officials and advisers said, as tax collections have sunk amid a sharp slowdown.
Tax collections could fall by as much as Rs 1 trillion ($14 billion), or 4 percent of $344 billion annual target.
The flat manufacturing sector growth of 0.6 percent during the April-June period, and contraction in the auto sector by nearly 30 percent in July, has hit GST and corporate tax collections, while consumer spending cuts amid job losses have dented revenue collections.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more