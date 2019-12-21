#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Government likely to float bids for Air India, BPCL stake sale in January

Updated : December 21, 2019 03:17 PM IST

In an effort to make the disinvestment more attractive, the carrier has already transferred Rs 29,474 crore of debt to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL).
Air India has a debt of over Rs 58,000 crore. Its net loss in 2018-19 is provisionally estimated to be Rs 8,556.35 crore.
The BPCL strategic sale will not include the 61.7 percent stake that it holds in the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.
Government likely to float bids for Air India, BPCL stake sale in January
