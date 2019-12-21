Government likely to float bids for Air India, BPCL stake sale in January
Updated : December 21, 2019 03:17 PM IST
In an effort to make the disinvestment more attractive, the carrier has already transferred Rs 29,474 crore of debt to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL).
Air India has a debt of over Rs 58,000 crore. Its net loss in 2018-19 is provisionally estimated to be Rs 8,556.35 crore.
The BPCL strategic sale will not include the 61.7 percent stake that it holds in the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more