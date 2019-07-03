Government likely to ban e-cigarettes soon, says report

The health ministry has decided to ban e-cigarettes as it has classified the nicotine inhalers as "drugs", reported Livemint, citing officials aware of the development.

A notification regarding the same is likely to be issued soon, the sources mentioned above told the paper, adding that the proposal to ban the products is part of the Modi government's 100-day agenda.

“Regulatory measures to prevent the use of e-cigarettes are necessary. They are imported unlicensed products and are found to be widely sold online. The ministry is now considering to ban the product," a health ministry official was quoted as saying in the report.

Over 460 e-cigarette brands exist in India, with more than 7,700 flavours, said the Mint report, citing government data.