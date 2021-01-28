  • SENSEX
Government likely to announce sale of IDBI bank, stake in LIC, say sources

Updated : January 28, 2021 11:57 AM IST

The government could announce the creation of a bad bank, where toxic assets of banks worth billions of dollars would be transferred, the source said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's plans to divest government control of large companies such as Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd failed to make much headway in the current fiscal year because of the pandemic.
