Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for the non-banking financial companies (NBFC), housing finance companies (HFC) and micro-finance institutions (MFI).

Speaking at the press briefing on Wednesday, the FM said under this scheme investment will be made in both primary and secondary market transactions in investment-grade debt paper of NBFCs, HFCs, and MFIs.

The securities will be fully guaranteed by the government and will provide liquidity support for the sector and mutual funds and create confidence in the market, she added.

READ MORE: Government reduces EPF contribution from 12% to 10% for next 3 months

This will supplement the measures taken by the RBI and government to augment liquidity. FM said, "A lot of these stressed NBFCs support the MSMEs with working capital requirements and will help the liquidity supply chain intact thereby helping the MSMEs also to tackle deal with the situation."

She also added that Rs 45,000 crore liquidity will also be given to NBFCs via partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0.

NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs who have low credit ratings require liquidity to do fresh lending to MSMEs and individuals under the partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0.

READ MORE: Govt announces Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, MSME

“Existing PCGS scheme to be extended to cover borrowings such as primary issuance of Bonds/ CPs (liability side of balance sheets) of such entities and the First 20 percent of loss will be borne by the Guarantor i.e., Government of India," Sitharaman further announced.

The AA rated papers and below including unrated paper are eligible for investment especially relevant for many microfinance institutions which will result in infusion of Rs 45,000 crore.