The central government has kickstarted the process of partial divestment of stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) with the finance ministry on Friday inviting bids from consulting firms, investment bankers, and financial institutions for advising it on the proposed initial public offer (IPO).

The government “proposes to engage up to two pre-IPO Transaction Advisor(s) from reputed professional consulting firms/ investment bankers/ merchant bankers/ financial institutions/ banks, independently (not in the consortium) for facilitating/assisting DIPAM in the preparatory processes leading to the IPO of LICI,” the ministry said.

The advisors can submit their bids starting Friday, till July 13, 2020. The bids would be opened by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on July 14.

In April, CNBC-TV18 had reported that the work is underway on the listing process for Life Insurance Corporation. The sources had reiterated that there’s no change in the government's decision to list LIC.

However, the sources, who did not want to be named, had added that the government may have to do a “deep dive” into LIC's balance sheet as a run-up to the actual listing and the lengthy process that will have have to be followed, may just push the initial public offer to the next fiscal . “There is a possibility that LIC IPO may spill over to next financial year due to the long drawn process," they said.

Along with the appointment of advisors for LIC listing, and the valuation process that will get kickstarted which will be most critical, the government will be readying the cabinet note to introduce amendments to the LIC Act. Amendments to the Act may need approval of both Houses of Parliament .

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020-21 budget speech had announced the government's plan to sell a part of its holding in LIC by way of IPO.

The RFP said that the advisor would ensure preparatory aspects of the proposed IPO and would advise and assist the government on modalities of IPO and the timing, structuring the transaction, organizing non-deal roadshows, suggesting measures to fetch optimum value, positioning of the minority sale, among others.

Further, the bidder would be required to have at least 3 years of experience for providing advisory services for IPO/strategic disinvestment/strategic sale/M&A activities/private equity investment transactions.