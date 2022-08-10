    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Government invites application from firms looking to set up private telecom networks

    Government invites application from firms looking to set up private telecom networks

    Government invites application from firms looking to set up private telecom networks
    The telecom department has invited applications from enterprises willing to set up captive nonpublic networks to undertake demand studies for direct assignment of spectrum to entities, an official statement said on Wednesday. Enterprises having net worth more than Rs 100 crore and are willing to set up captive nonpublic networks by obtaining spectrum directly from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) are invited to participate in the exercise.

    The telecom department has invited applications from enterprises willing to set up captive non-public networks to undertake demand studies for direct assignment of spectrum to entities, an official statement said on Wednesday.
    Enterprises with a net worth of at least Rs 100 crore and willing to set up captive non-public networks by obtaining spectrum directly from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) are eligible.
    The government had issued the "guidelines for Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) licence" on June 27 with an aim to establish the legal framework for CNPNs. "The guidelines provide that the enterprises seeking to establish CNPN may obtain spectrum on lease from telecom service providers or directly from DoT. These guidelines also provide that the DoT will undertake demand studies for direct assignments of the spectrum to enterprises setting up CNPNs," the statement said.
    DoT has now launched a module on the Saralsanchar portal for carrying out the demand studies. "Enterprises having net worth more than Rs 100 crore and willing to set up CNPNs by obtaining spectrum directly from DoT are invited to participate in this exercise," the statement said.
    The window for applications is open from August 10 to September 9. The DoT has come up with the provision of direct spectrum allocation to enterprises for CNPN despite opposition by telecom operators.
    The department also has to seek Trai's view on the price at which the spectrum should be allocated to the enterprises.
