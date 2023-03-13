India spends Rs 1.48 lakh crore extra, but within the 2022-23 Budget

The Budget session of Parliament has resumed after a recess. There were fireworks on the floor of the house after BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments in London that were critical of the central government.

Meanwhile, the Centre has incurred an additional expenditure of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the second supplementary demand for grants. Higher fertiliser subsidy and pension payments led to higher cash outgo — but this remains within the Budget size of nearly Rs 42 lakh crore.

Within this Rs 1.48 lakh crore additional outgo, the fertilizer subsidy takes a lion's chunk. The government will be making over Rs 36,000 crore worth of additional payments, higher than the revised estimates.

The revised estimates pegged fertiliser subsidy for this year at Rs 2.25 lakh crore, and the number could now settle at around Rs 2.61 to 2.62 lakh crore after this additional Rs 36,000 crore that the government will be paying.

However, the government's savings of Rs 1.22 lakh crore have helped match this additional expenditure, resulting in a lower net cash outgo of Rs 1.48 lakh crore.