Government hikes wages under MGNREGA, check state wise rates here

The notification was issued under Section 6 (1) of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, that says the Centre may, by notification, specify the wage rate for its beneficiaries. Starting April 1, wage hikes ranging from Rs 7 to Rs 26 will be implemented.

The central government has notified a hike in wage rates under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) for FY 2022-2024. After the hike Haryana has the highest daily wage at Rs 357 per day. While Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh stand at the lowest with Rs 221 per day.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme wage rates were changed on March 24 by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

The notification was issued under Section 6 (1) of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, that says the Centre may, by notification, specify the wage rate for its beneficiaries.

Starting April 1, wage hikes ranging from Rs 7 to Rs 26 will be implemented.

What is the wage in different states after the hike?

Rajasthan recorded the most percentage wage growth over the prior year's rates. The revised wage for Rajasthan is Rs 255 per day, up from Rs 231 in 2022-23.

From the previous year, Bihar and Jharkhand had seen a percentage growth of almost eight. In these two states, a MNREGA worker received Rs 210 per day in wages last year. Now, the price has been changed to Rs 228.

For Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which have the lowest daily wages at Rs 221, the percentage increase from last year was recorded at 17 percent.

In 2022-23, the two states had a daily wage of Rs 204.

The range of state wage hikes is between two and ten percent. The states with the lowest percentage increases include Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

In the Union Budget 2023, the government slashed the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MGNREGA) to Rs 60,000 crore, the lowest in the past four years. When compared to Rs 73000 crore allocation in the budget estimate (BE) of 2022-2023 the current allocation is 17.8 percent less.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi Group Editor-In-Chief of Network18 said that MGNREGA is a demand driven scheme and the allocation tends to keep on adding as per the demands from the states.

“MGNREGA is a demand-driven scheme. So what is stated in the Budget Estimate (BE), tends to keep adding up based on the demands of the states and then we go to Parliament with the supplementary demand. If you see the last three to four years the BE numbers and the RE numbers are very different. As per the actual number they are more than BE and even better than RE. So you end up spending more than allocated.,”

As per the budget data last year the BE for the scheme was Rs 73,000 crore and the Revised Estimate (RE) was Rs 89,400 crore. Further, the actual expenditure for MGNREGA in 2021-2022 was at Rs 98,468 crore while the BE was Rs 73000 crore.

Further the Economic Survey 2023-24 released on January 31 stated that 6.49 crore households demanded jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) as of January 24, 2023.

The survey said that the number of works done under MGNREGS has steadily increased over the years, with 85 lakh completed works in FY22 and 70.6 lakh in FY23, as on January 9, 2023.

Data shows that 8.55 crore households demanded employment through MGNREGA work in 2020-21, followed by 8.05 crore in 2021-22. While a total of 6.16 core households demanded work under rural employment scheme in the pre-pandemic year 2019-20. Now the number has crossed 6.4 crore till as of January 24, 2023.

Wage hiked but payment delay still an issue

Under MGNREGA wage payments must be made within 15 days of the date of closure of the muster roll. Delays in payments are calculated from the 16th day onwards.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development (2022) in its report mentioned that wage transfers under MGNREGA are delayed by unsuccessful transactions and unfinished Aadhaar-based payments. It further mentioned that there have been multiple occasions where the transferred funds have not been credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries, which delays the actual realisation of salaries.

Inconsistent payment of unemployment allowance, is another major issue faced by the rural employment seekers under the scheme.

According to data from MGNREGA MIS Report, unemployment allowance for financial year 2022-2023 the amount to be paid stands at Rs 5.2 crore, while the amount actually paid was at Rs 18603 while the amount due stands at Rs 5,20,4717.5.

As per the government, there are 15.13 crore active workers under MGNREGA in 2022-23. Assets worth Rs 7.08 crore have been created so far. Direct transactions of Rs 37.85 crore have been made for the current financial year so far.

The program provides guaranteed 100 days of wage employment in every financial year to each rural household where an adult member engages in manual labour. The scheme was introduced in 2005 through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Also read: FM Sitharaman shares why Budget 2023 MGNREGA allocation was cut