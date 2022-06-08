Government hikes minimum support price for 17 Kharif crops

"In today’s cabinet meeting, MSP of 14 Kharif crops was approved," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved an increase in minimum support prices (MSP) for 17 Kharif crops for the 2022-23 marketing season.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs 523 per quintal), followed by moong (Rs 480 per quintal) and sunflower seed (Rs 385 per quintal).

Minimum Support Prices for all Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 (Rs per quintal)

Crop MSP 2014-15 MSP 2021-22 MSP 2022-23 Cost* of production 2022-23 Increase in MSP (Absolute) Return over cost (in percent) Paddy (Common) 1360 1940 2040 1360 100 50 Paddy (Grade A) 1400 1960 2060 - 100 - Jowar (Hybrid) 1530 2738 2970 1977 232 50 Jowar (Maldandi) 1550 2758 2990 - 232 - Bajra 1250 2250 2350 1268 100 85 Ragi 1550 3377 3578 2385 201 50 Maize 1310 1870 1962 1308 92 50 Tur (Arhar) 4350 6300 6600 4131 300 60 Moong 4600 7275 7755 5167 480 50 Urad 4350 6300 6600 4155 300 59 Groundnut 4000 5550 5850 3873 300 51 Sunflower Seed 3750 6015 6400 4113 385 56 Soyabean (yellow) 2560 3950 4300 2805 350 53 Sesamum 4600 7307 7830 5220 523 50 Nigerseed 3600 6930 7287 4858 357 50 Cotton (Medium Staple) 3750 5726 6080 4053 354 50 Cotton (Long Staple) 4050 6025 6380 - 355 -

The MSP of the common grade variety of paddy has been increased to Rs 2,040 per quintal for the 2022-23 crop year from Rs 1,940 in the previous year. The support price of ‘A’ grade variety of paddy has been hiked to Rs 2,060 per quintal from Rs 1,960.

The increase in MSP for Kharif crops for the 2022-23 marketing season was in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 50 percent over the all-India weighted average cost of production, aiming at a reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers.

Paddy is the main Kharif crop, the sowing of which has already begun. The meteorological department has projected a normal monsoon for the June-September period.

The minister also highlighted several programmes launched during the last eight years by the Modi government to boost farmers’ income and ensure comprehensive growth of the farm sector.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said the absolute increase in the MSP is higher for oilseeds and pulses that are grown in the Kharif season as compared to cereals, "I think that is an appropriate thing to do. As we look at what are the items that are causing inflation right now, certainly oilseeds is a big issue."

"The other item that is causing us trouble on the inflation front is wheat. But it's a Rabi crop so very less we can do. For pulses, we have had a traditional import dependence. So, it is much better to really signal a shift for the farmers in terms of providing a more remunerative MSP for both oilseeds and pulses. So if I understood the absolute increases correctly, then I think this is very much in line," he added.