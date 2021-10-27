Government gets Rs 6,665 crore dividend from BPCL for FY21

The government has received a final dividend of Rs 6,665 crore from privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for 2020-21 fiscal, DIPAM Secretary said on Wednesday. "Govt received final dividend of Rs 6,665 crore from BPCL for the FY2020-21. This includes special dividend on account of gains especially on the sale of BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery in March 2021," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Govt received final dividend of Rs.6665 crore from BPCL for the FY 2020-21. This includes special dividend on account of gains especially on sale of BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery in March, 2021. pic.twitter.com/vE8REmW2jt — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 27, 2021

In March, BPCL had sold its entire 61.5 percent stake in Numaligarh Refinery in Assam to a consortium of Oil India Ltd and Engineers India and the Assam government for Rs 9,876 crore. The government is selling its entire 52.98 percent stake in BPCL.