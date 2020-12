The government on Thursday extended the deadline for mandatory use of FasTag at toll plazas on the National highways till February 15.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had made FasTags mandatory for all four-wheelers from January 1 2021.

Enumerating the benefits of FasTags, which were launched in 2016, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said it is useful for the commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments and it also saves time and fuel.

A FasTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicles.