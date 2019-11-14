Economy
Government extends deadline for filing of GST annual returns; forms simplified
Updated : November 14, 2019 05:30 PM IST
Government has also decided to simplify two GST forms, GSTR-9 and GSTR -9C, to help filing of tax returns
The due date for filing of GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) for the financial year 2018-19 has been extended to March 31
