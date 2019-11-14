Government extends deadline for filing of GST annual returns; forms simplified

The government has extended the deadline for filing GST annual returns for 2017-18 to December 31 and for the financial year 2018-19, to March 31 next year. The dates for filing the reconciliation statement has also been extended accordingly.

The government has also decided to simplify two GST forms, GSTR-9 and GSTR -9C, to help filing of tax returns.

"The government has decided today (Thursday) to extend the due dates of filing of Form GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and Form GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) for 2017-18 to December 31, 2019 and for 2018-19 to March 2020."

The earlier deadline for filing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for 2017-18 was November 30, 2019, while that for 2018-19 was December 31, 2019.

The government has also decided to simplify these forms by making various fields of these forms optional.

The CBIC in the revenue department has also notified the amendments regarding the simplification of the annual return and reconciliation statement forms.

A reconciliation statement allows taxpayers to not provide a split of input tax credit availed on inputs, input services and capital goods for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Various representations regarding challenges faced by taxpayers in filing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C were received on which by the Government has "acted in a very responsive manner", the CBIC statement added.