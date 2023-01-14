Govt extends commercial coal block bid due date to January 30

The government has extended the bid deadline for the commercial mining of 141 blocks which was due yesterday, January 13, by another two weeks. The deadline to submit initial bids is now January 30 after being pushed a month since the original December 30.

The ministry had launched the 6th round and the 2nd attempt of 5th round of commercial coal mines’ auction for 141 coal mines on November 3, 2022.

In view of several requests made by the industry, the Coal Ministry has offered a relaxation in revision of the Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) which is to be submitted upon grant of a mine opening permission for respective coal mines.

As per tender documents, the PBG to be submitted for each successfully auctioned coal mine is to be revised annually, and the annual revision is based on the National Coal Index (NCI) for the month of April in the beginning of the year.

As NCI had doubled since the launch of 1st commercial coal mine auctions in 2020, industry had sought relaxation in PBG revision provisions.

The industry had claimed that a rise in NCI led to a huge financial burden on successful bidders whose mines were in the pre-operationalization stage, which also adversely impacted fund availability for mine operationalization activities.