Government does course correction on FY20 tax estimates, but target still ambitious
Updated : July 12, 2019 12:32 PM IST
CNBC-TV18 reported on July 2 that the government could moderate the FY20 tax targets in its full budget, which were first projected in the interim budget.
The new FY20 Direct Tax and GST targets have now been scaled down by Rs 1.43 lakh crore in July's budget, over the FY20 projections announced in the interim budget on February 1.
