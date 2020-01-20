#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Government considering plan to give NBFCs more lending room, says report

January 20, 2020

According to the report, one of the options that are being considered is a plan like the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) that America put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.
The programme, if implemented, will be run by the central bank or a special purpose vehicle, the report said.
cnbc two logos
