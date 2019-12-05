#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Government carves out GST GOM on IGST settlement; Nirmala Sitharaman to chair

Updated : December 05, 2019 06:38 PM IST

The GoM will study the issue of settlement of IGST as on March 31, 2018, in detail
The GoM has other members from Bihar, Delhi, Pudducherry, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha and Chattisgarh
Government carves out GST GOM on IGST settlement; Nirmala Sitharaman to chair
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Pablo Escobar's brother launches $349 foldable smartphone

Pablo Escobar's brother launches $349 foldable smartphone

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank revises CPI inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7%

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank revises CPI inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV