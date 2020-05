The government on Friday directed zonal railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to take necessary action for the opening of all catering units at railway stations.

“Zonal Railways and IRCTS are advised to take necessary action for the opening of all static catering and vending units (MPS, Bookstalls, Misc./Chemist stalls, etc) at railway stations with immediate effect. In case of food plaza and refreshment rooms etc, cooked items may be served as take away only with no sit-down eating arrangements in place,” the Railway Board said in an order.

The board’s response comes after zonal railways began seeking necessary directions/guidelines for the opening of catering units at railway stations that were closed as part of the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.