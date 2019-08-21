Government asks PSBs to suggest steps to boost economy amid slowdown
Updated : August 21, 2019 12:08 PM IST
The PSBs, led by lending major the State Bank of India (SBI), have been directed to analyse the 'ground-level' economic and demand situation.
A culmination of factors such as high GST rates, natural calamities, subdued farm produce prices, stagnant income levels and low job generation have led to the slowdown.
