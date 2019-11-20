Economy
Government approves strategic disinvestment of stakes in HPCL, NPCC, REC, others
Updated : November 20, 2019 09:52 AM IST
The decision was conveyed by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Singh further stated that the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) is mandated to approve strategic disinvestment of CPSEs.
