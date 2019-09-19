Economy
Government appoints RKS Bhadauria as next IAF chief
Updated : September 19, 2019 07:23 PM IST
Bhadauria, who took over as the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force in May this year, will take charge from the incumbent Chief B S Dhanoa on September 30 on his superannuation.
