The Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced Rs 18,000 crore additional outlay for the urban housing scheme to help complete real estate projects that would create jobs and boost the economy.

Announcing the additional outlay, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Rs 18,000 crore would be provided over and above the Budget Estimates for 2020-21 for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Urban) through additional allocation and extra-budgetary resources.

This is over and above Rs 8,000 crore already provided this year.

She said the move would help start work on 12 lakh houses as well as complete 18 lakh houses. This would create 78 lakh new jobs as well as demand for steel and cement.

"The additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana (PMAY – Urban) is another welcome step towards fulfilling its vision of housing for all by 2022. The additional outlay is over and above Rs 8,000 crore already spent this year. It will help 12 lakh houses to be grounded and 18 lakh houses to be completed. This will help bridge the housing gap in the country to a good extent and is simultaneously an excellent economic growth driver by creating more employment," said Anuj Puri, chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

The development comes amid a large number of measures taken by the authorities in the past few months aiming for the revival of the housing and realty sector along with the overall resurgence of the economy that was hit hard by the pandemic and the general lockdown.