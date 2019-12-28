#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Government waives off MDR for merchants using UPI, RuPay from January, launches common e-auction platform for banks

Updated : December 28, 2019 04:08 PM IST

Coming to PSBs, the government said that the gross NPAs of state-run banks declined from Rs 8.96 lakh crore in March 2018 to Rs 7.27 lakh crore in September 2019.
With the Essar Steel resolution decision, banks have recovered Rs 38,896 crore, in addition to Rs 4.53 lakh crore recovered in the last four and half years, the government said.
The government has approved additional infusion of Rs 8,855 crore (Rs 4,360 crore to Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 2,153 crore to Allahabad Bank, Rs 2,142 crore to UCO Bank and Rs 200 crore to Andhra Bank).
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV