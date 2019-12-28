Government waives off MDR for merchants using UPI, RuPay from January, launches common e-auction platform for banks
Updated : December 28, 2019 04:08 PM IST
Coming to PSBs, the government said that the gross NPAs of state-run banks declined from Rs 8.96 lakh crore in March 2018 to Rs 7.27 lakh crore in September 2019.
With the Essar Steel resolution decision, banks have recovered Rs 38,896 crore, in addition to Rs 4.53 lakh crore recovered in the last four and half years, the government said.
The government has approved additional infusion of Rs 8,855 crore (Rs 4,360 crore to Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 2,153 crore to Allahabad Bank, Rs 2,142 crore to UCO Bank and Rs 200 crore to Andhra Bank).
